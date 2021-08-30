Vermont distributing $5M in grants for adult day cares

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Adult day care centers in Vermont are going to be receiving $5 million in federal assistance to provide financial stability after an extended shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is being distributed by the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living. Funds allocated by the Legislature for use during fiscal 2022 is coming from the American Rescue Plan.

The state says the adult day centers provide essential daytime services, such as personal care, nursing assessment, family respite and therapeutic activities, to people with medical conditions.

They were closed for extended periods because older patrons are often much more vulnerable to COVID-19.

