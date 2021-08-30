Advertisement

Vermont Labor Department preparing unemployed for end of extra aid

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Labor is working to ensure people who are going to be losing extra unemployment aid are ready for the change.

On Sept. 6, the federal government is ending the $300 a week extra unemployment benefit that was designed to help workers survive the loss of their jobs because of the pandemic.

The Labor Department says about 9,000 people in Vermont are set to lose their benefits while about 5,500 who have been receiving regular Vermont unemployment benefits will no longer be receiving the extra $300 a week.

Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says it’s unclear if the end of the federal programs will help alleviate Vermont’s labor shortage.

