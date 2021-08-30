Advertisement

Vermont Stage takes its show on the road

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont theater company is taking its show on the road during the pandemic.

Vermont Stage’s latest production is “Maytag Virgin.” The romantic comedy centers around two neighbors who fall in love after experiencing loss.

It’s being put on outside at Blue Heron Pond in Williston.

Vermont Stage said it was an opportunity to try something new while the pandemic made indoor theater less safe.

“We felt that after being shut down for over a year and some odd months that we wanted to get back to doing what we do best which is producing theater. And so we had an opportunity to do work outside on local farms and we took it,” said Cristina Alicea, the artistic director.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Cristina Alicea.

The show runs through Sunday. Tickets are $40 a person and you can get those on the Vermont Stage website or by calling their box office.

