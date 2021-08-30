White nationalist pleads not guilty to 2nd hate crime charge
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A self-described white nationalist pleaded not guilty Monday to a second charge of disorderly conduct as a hate crime.
The Bennington Banner reports that Max Misch of Bennington is accused of getting into an argument with a woman after her Black son said Misch used a racial slur against him and another teen.
Police say a friend of the woman witnessed the argument and heard Misch “saying all types of racist names.”
Misch told police that the teens had threatened him as he walked down a street.
Misch pleaded not guilty last year to another misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct as a hate crime.
