White nationalist pleads not guilty to 2nd hate crime charge

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A self-described white nationalist pleaded not guilty Monday to a second charge of disorderly conduct as a hate crime.

The Bennington Banner reports that Max Misch of Bennington is accused of getting into an argument with a woman after her Black son said Misch used a racial slur against him and another teen.

Police say a friend of the woman witnessed the argument and heard Misch “saying all types of racist names.”

Misch told police that the teens had threatened him as he walked down a street.

Misch pleaded not guilty last year to another misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct as a hate crime.

