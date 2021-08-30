BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Monday morning! It’s a dry and warm start to the morning for most, although we are tracking a batch of showers and storms that will move through today ahead of a cold front.

Northern New York is already seeing some showers and storms popping up this morning. That activity will continue to develop and push into the Champlain Valley by mid morning. The rest of Vermont will see the chance for showers and storms by late morning and early this afternoon. The best chance for a stronger storm would be over southern or eastern Vermont, or the Upper Valley of New Hampshire this afternoon.

We’ll notice a change in the air in many spots by this evening. It will be a mostly clear night with lows in the 50s and 60s across the area. Tomorrow will start with plenty of sunshine with a few more clouds in the afternoon. A spotty shower is possible, but nothing significant. Highs will be cooler Tuesday in the 70s to near 80, with mid 70s expected by Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Ida continues to produce devastation across Louisiana and Mississippi this morning. Ida will continue to track north, eventually landing in the mid-Atlantic region before ejecting out to sea south of New England later this week. We could see some light rain associated with the outer edge of Ida’s remnants Wednesday night into Thursday.

The rest of this week will be quiet and comfortable with temperatures in the mid 70s, including the start of Labor Day weekend. After Ida’s remnants pass to our south, our next chance for rain will be late next weekend.

Have a good week!

-Jess Langlois

