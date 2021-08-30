BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a muggy start to the week, a cold front will bring cooler, and less humid air for our region for the next several days. Dewpoints are dropping across the region, and should feel a lot less muggy by the start of the day on Tuesday. We should get some sunshine back as well with partly to mostly sunny skies, and highs near normal, in the mid to upper 70s.

Skies will remain mostly sunny and dry through mid week with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We’ll be watching the remnants of Hurricane Ida as it moves through the Mid Atlantic states on Wednesday and Thursday. A track that takes in farther north could bring some rain to southern New England and part of our region by Wednesday night and Thursday.

Temperatures will be a bit below normal through the end of the week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through Friday and Saturday. Our next chance of rain will likely be on Sunday and into Monday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s through the start of next week.

