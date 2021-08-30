Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will come through on Monday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially through mid-afternoon. Some clearing is expected by late afternoon. It will be another muggy day, with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday will be pleasant, with partly sunny skies and lower humidity.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the remnants of Ida, which could bring some rain to our region Wednesday and Wednesday night, especially south. Most computer models, however, continue to keep Ida well to our south. Otherwise, plan on pleasant late summer weather Thursday through Saturday, with highs in the low 70s, and lows in the 40s and 50s. There is the chance for showers by Sunday.

