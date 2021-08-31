Another stuck truck closes Notch Road

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road Tuesday morning.

VTrans sent an alert out, saying a truck and trailer were blocking Route 108.

VT-108 “Smugglers Notch” in Stowe is CLOSED to traffic due to a stuck Truck and Trailer. Please seek an alternate route and expect delays in the area. — 511VT (@511VT) August 31, 2021

It has since reopened.

The last closure was just 20 days ago.

Despite all the signs warning truckers their rigs will not fit through the road’s tight turns, several trucks have already gotten stuck this summer. Drivers who get stuck there can face fines of up to $2,000.

