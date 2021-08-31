Advertisement

Another stuck truck closes Notch Road

Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road Tuesday morning.

VTrans sent an alert out, saying a truck and trailer were blocking Route 108.

It has since reopened.

The last closure was just 20 days ago.

Despite all the signs warning truckers their rigs will not fit through the road’s tight turns, several trucks have already gotten stuck this summer. Drivers who get stuck there can face fines of up to $2,000.

