AP Explains: NY gov bringing back Legislature over evictions

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling the state Legislature into a special session Wednesday in hopes of extending an eviction moratorium.(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling the state Legislature into a special session Wednesday in hopes of extending an eviction moratorium and adding protections for tenants and property owners who fell behind on their rent or their mortgage because of hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers will return Wednesday to weigh continuing the moratorium until Jan. 15, Hochul, a Democrat, said at a Tuesday evening news conference. It was set to expire at the end of the day Tuesday.

If lawmakers decide to extend the moratorium, they will have to change how it works.

In an Aug. 12 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court nixed part of the moratorium that allowed tenants to pause eviction proceedings simply by filing a form declaring they’d had a pandemic-related hardship.

