Castleton prepares for football season

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - August is rapidly approaching its conclusion, and at both the high school and college level, that means football season is upon us.

Castleton has been back at work the past few weeks getting ready for their season opener this Saturday against Plymouth State. The Spartans got off to a slow start two years ago, but picked up steam down the stretch, claiming wins in each of their last two games over Anna Maria and Dean.

Unfortunately they were not able to build on that momentum last year, with the entire season lost due to COVID concerns. Though it has been two years and the team is still trying to get back in the swing of things, Castleton is hopeful that was a sign of things to come.

Many of the leaders of that team are back, including a healthy contingent of Vermonters, guys who want to help the only football program at a state school in Vermont to new heights.

“I love it honestly,” Tony Martinez, a fifth year wide receiver and Brattleboro native said. “I just love the game of football and to come somewhere where I’m from, Southern Vermont coming up to mid-Vermont I guess. I just like enjoy playing with a lot of guys that I’ve played against in high school, now I get to be teammates with them. I enjoy that.”

“You know, it’s awesome,” added Dustin Rock, a Milton High School grad and Castleton defensive tackle. “I love the state, I’ve had a great time growing up in it. I think the best part is definitely that my family gets to come down here and watch me every game. I have family just in Bristol, family back up in Milton which is just a 2-hour drive as opposed to me going down to a school like I was looking at Western New England and it’d be a whole day trip for them. So I get to have my biggest fans at every game.”

Castleton opens its season Saturday at 1 p.m. against Plymouth State.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.