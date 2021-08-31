COVID resurgence prompts senior centers to pivot

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - With the resurgence of COVID cases in New Hampshire, some senior centers have been forced to postpone indoor activities, but an Upper Valley center has come up with some workarounds.

“I was really isolated and then I got really depressed and then I got physically debilitated,” said Amelia Sereen of Lebanon.

But a tai chi class on the green in Lebanon is helping to turn things around for the local senior. The Upper Valley Senior Center, one of eight throughout Grafton County, has focused on outdoor activities throughout the pandemic. Meals-to-go were also added to the weekly schedule after indoor programming came to a screeching halt.

“And when they started doing that, that made a big difference for me because I live alone,” Sereen said.

Now, the return to indoor activities is postponed once again. “No large indoor activities or congregate meals indoors -- that is not happening right now,” said the center’s Kathleen Vasconcelos.

The daily meals are about more than just food, they are also a chance for wellness checks. Those checks are now done by phone or by the volunteers delivering meals to the homebound. “For some of them, our interaction with our employees and volunteers from the senior center might be the only social interaction they have that day,” Vasconcelos said.

“People tend to be appreciative of getting their free meals, so it is a pleasure delivering them,” said David Lemal, one of the volunteers.

And while the weather remains good, the outdoor activities will continue, including tai chi, which is also made possible with help from Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Aging Resource Center. “Martha and I haven’t seen each other for years and here she is now and I get to run into her. And also just to be out on the green is really nice,” Sereen said.

Officials say as the weather gets colder, they will continue to look at the data to determine whether to bring back indoor programs. They say the safety of the participants is the number one priority.

