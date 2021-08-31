Advertisement

Cuomo legal woes continue, could cost public at least $9.5M

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Resigning from office probably didn’t end former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s legal problems, and no matter what happens next, taxpayers are likely to wind up with a hefty bill.

The state has already agreed to pay up to $9.5 million to lawyers representing and investigating Cuomo and his administration over sexual harassment allegations and other matters.

That figure represents the maximum amount that could be spent, not actual bills submitted so far.

It includes up to $5 million for lawyers who have represented Cuomo’s office, but not the legal fees of Cuomo’s private attorney. Her bills are being paid by his campaign committee.

