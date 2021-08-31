Advertisement

E. coli closes Burlington’s Leddy Beach

High levels of E. coli in the water closed Leddy Beach in Burlington on Tuesday.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leddy Beach in Burlington is closed to swimmers Tuesday due to high levels of E. coli in the water.

Burlington Parks and Recreation got the results early Tuesday morning after routine testing Monday.

The E. coli levels are higher than what the Environmental Protection Agency considers safe.

Public works says Monday’s downpour caused those higher levels.

“In the case of stormwater, it’s more often feces from pet waste or wildlife. Our best explanation is that those elevated E. coli levels are due to urban stormwater inputs, not related to any sort of issue with the wastewater systems,” said Megan Moir, the division director of water resources at BPW.

They say it’s a reminder to pet owners to pick up after their animals.

All of Burlington’s other beaches remained open on Tuesday. Click here for the latest status of Burlington beaches.

