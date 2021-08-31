Advertisement

Experts say return to school good time for online safety checkup

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As students return to school to school, experts are warning it’s a good time to do an online safety checkup.

As more schools incorporate tablets, laptops, apps, and other technology into students’ daily routines, the Better Business Bureau says it’s more important than ever to know what your child is downloading onto their devices and what they’re creating accounts for, especially with regard to social media sites.

“When you’re dealing with children, they seem to navigate towards trusting anyone and everyone on the internet. And that’s where being a parent and being aware of what your child is doing during this time where everybody is going back to school is extremely important,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.

