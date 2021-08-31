Advertisement

Luge moves Lake Placid, Whistler World Cup races to Russia

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) - Luge’s governing body has taken upcoming World Cup races away from the U.S. and Canada.

The International Luge Federation cited ongoing difficulties in getting foreign athletes into and out of the North American countries during the pandemic.

The planned World Cup stops in Whistler and Lake Placid will now both be held at the 2014 Sochi Olympic track in Russia.

They will be the second and third stops on the World Cup schedule. The first will be from Nov. 26-28 and the second from Dec. 3-5.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police find body during search for missing woman
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture is on the offensive in search of a new invasive species they...
Spotted lanternfly reported in Vermont
School began less than a week ago for some Vermont students and three schools already have...
COVID keeps kids home from several Vermont schools
Vermont State Police are looking for whoever dumped a lot of motor oil into Arrowhead Mountain...
Police: substantial amount of motor oil dumped in Milton lake
Donte Flowers Jr.
Father, son charged with attempted murder in Northeast Kingdom

Latest News

Courtesy: Gov. Chris Sununu
Sununu visits Kentucky to learn about COVID surge
Sununu visits Kentucky to learn about COVID surge
Sununu visits Kentucky to learn about COVID surge
A New Hampshire woman has struck a plea deal, after being accused of helping her husband in a...
NH woman enters guilty plea in decapitated lover case
A New Hampshire woman has struck a plea deal, after being accused of helping her husband in a...
NH woman enters guilty plea in decapitated lover case