Montpelier’s Police Review Committee to release public safety recommendations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - After nearly a year of work, Montpelier’s Police Review Committee is releasing recommendations for public safety reform.

The report addresses policing practices along with the city’s ordinances and resources.

Once the initial report is released Friday, the committee will be looking for the communities feedback.

Chairperson of Montpelier’s Police Review Committee, Alyssa Schuren says input from the public has been a big factor in putting this report together.

“So we put together an online Google doc to collect comments. People can drop off comments at city hall and we’re going to put some at other locations across town”

The Committee was formed last October, while many cities across the country were grappling with police reform.

Montpelier Police Chief, Brian Peete says they’ve been working closing with the committee, providing data and clarification as needed.

”As a department, it’s helping us to understand, to make sure, we are correctly grounded into what our community wants and expects from us. In turn, it gives those doing the study a closer look at what law enforcement does” says, Chief Peete.

The report is expected to address things like additional trainings for the department and the integration of social workers. Policies surrounding drinking in public and crowd control will also be addressed.

“Recommendation around shifts and policing practices. Some will be recommendations about shifts in policies we think will make the community safer and practices around services provided in the community, we think should be ramped up” adds, Schuren.

Chief Peete says some of the changes being recommended will help the department, for example, take them away from situations that are at a high risk of escalating.

“We want to make sure law enforcement is part of the community it polices. It’s a way to make sure we have trust and legitimacy with the community and the way to do that is through accountability. They have to know we’re all partners.”

The final report will be submitted to the city council on October 6th.

