New Hampshire Film Festival postponed again

After announcing plans to return in person for its 20th year, organizers of the New Hampshire Film Festival have postponed it once again because of the coronavirus.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - After announcing plans to return in person for its 20th year, organizers of the New Hampshire Film Festival have postponed it once again because of the coronavirus.

Seacoastonline.com reports the celebration was originally scheduled in Portsmouth for October 2020, then delayed to October 2021. Now it’s planned for 2022.

“We are upset to find ourselves in this extremely difficult position, but our deeper concern lies with the filmmakers, attendees, supporters, partners and sponsors who continue to struggle with the ongoing pandemic,” Nicole Gregg, the festival’s executive director, said in a statement Monday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

