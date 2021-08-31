New Hampshire gets $1.5M in grants to help firefighters

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is getting more than $1.5 million in federal funding to help firefighters.

The 10 grants through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program is going toward radios, firefighter training, ambulance equipment, firefighting and medical gear, and other needs.

Departments benefitting from the grants include Antrim, Ossipee, Franklin, Gorham, Holderness, Keene, Landaff, Newport, Newington, and Sunapee.

New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced the grants on Monday.

In other coronavirus-related news:

___

FILM FESTIVAL CANCELED

After announcing plans to return in person for its 20th year, organizers of the New Hampshire Film Festival have postponed it once again because of the coronavirus.

Seacoastonline.com reports the celebration was originally scheduled in Portsmouth for October 2020, then delayed to October 2021. Now it’s planned for 2022.

“We are upset to find ourselves in this extremely difficult position, but our deeper concern lies with the filmmakers, attendees, supporters, partners and sponsors who continue to struggle with the ongoing pandemic,” Nicole Gregg, the festival’s executive director, said in a statement Monday.

___

THE NUMBERS

More than 107,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including nearly 213 new confirmed cases announced Monday. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 1,416.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 192 new cases per day on Aug. 15 to 310 new cases per day on Sunday.

