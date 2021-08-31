Owners of NH asbestos company avoid prison in pension case

BOSTON (AP) - The co-owners of a New Hampshire-based asbestos abatement company have been sentenced to two years of probation each for failing to properly pay into their employees pension fund.

Federal prosecutors in Boston say 58-year-old Richard Quinn, of Sterling, Massachusetts, and 66-year-old Gary McCaffrey, of Salem, New Hampshire, were sentenced in federal court on Monday to spend the first six months of their probation in home confinement. They were also fined $25,000 each and ordered to pay restitution of nearly $340,000.

Both men previously pleaded guilty to making false statements to a pension plan covered by the Employee Retirement Security Act.

