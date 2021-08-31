Advertisement

Owners of NH asbestos company avoid prison in pension case

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - The co-owners of a New Hampshire-based asbestos abatement company have been sentenced to two years of probation each for failing to properly pay into their employees pension fund.

Federal prosecutors in Boston say 58-year-old Richard Quinn, of Sterling, Massachusetts, and 66-year-old Gary McCaffrey, of Salem, New Hampshire, were sentenced in federal court on Monday to spend the first six months of their probation in home confinement. They were also fined $25,000 each and ordered to pay restitution of nearly $340,000.

Both men previously pleaded guilty to making false statements to a pension plan covered by the Employee Retirement Security Act.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police find body during search for missing woman
School began less than a week ago for some Vermont students and three schools already have...
COVID keeps kids home from several Vermont schools
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture is on the offensive in search of a new invasive species they...
Spotted lanternfly reported in Vermont
Donte Flowers Jr.
Father, son charged with attempted murder in Northeast Kingdom
Zachari Sevio
Suspect turns himself in after running from court

Latest News

Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Another stuck truck closes Notch Road
High levels of E. coli in the water closed Leddy Beach in Burlington on Tuesday.
E. coli closes Burlington’s Leddy Beach
File photo
Experts say return to school good time for online safety checkup
Raw Video: Hochul COVID briefing - August 31
Raw Video: Hochul COVID briefing - August 31