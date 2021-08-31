Advertisement

Program gives away free trees to help close canopy gap

Community members in parts of our area have the chance to get a free tree.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Want a free tree to plant in your yard? Here’s your chance.

The Community Canopy Program is giving them to residents in Burlington, Colchester and Winooski.

There are five different trees to chose from--: red maple, hackberry, red oak, river beech and serviceberry.

They’ve been doing this for five years.

“Our goal is to really get trees planted on private property. We hope to work toward tree equality, so where everyone can enjoy the benefits that trees provide, from shade to improving air quality and reducing stormwater runoff,” said Gwen Kozlowski, the education and outreach coordinator for the UVM Extension.

The program started out this year with just under 500 trees, and have just under 200 left.

The trees are in 2-gallon containers and are between 4 and 6 feet tall.

If you want a tree you can register online. Pickup day is Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here for all the details.

