Sand sculptures in the spotlight at the Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Inside the Expo building at the Champlain Valley Fair, two sand sculptors are spending the “10 best days of summer” packing, carving, and shoveling to create a work of art.

“We started a week ago yesterday, so today is day number nine,” said Justin Gordon. The artist is from the greater Boston area but he’s no stranger to Vermont -- he’s been doing this since 2005. “It’s one of my favorite annual jobs. Plus the crowd up here, they’re really nice. The fair is really nice people.”

The sculpture is tough to miss, and even tougher to build. “This is 46 tons and it’s 15 feet high. It takes a lot of shoveling to get the sand that high,” Gordon said.

The sand is actually silt from Hinesburg Sand and Gravel. It’s bonded with nothing other than its natural moisture, and sculpted with nothing other than hand tools, a tough task that is made slightly easier with a nice, cool, indoor atmosphere. “Luckily, I got here when they wanted to move it inside, which is really a nice blessing. This is like heaven for a sand-sculpting job, because you don’t have to deal with the weather. You don’t have to deal with a lot of things,” Gordon said.

The building isn’t the only cool thing about it, the sculpture itself, is, well, Frozen. Gordon says he picked it because it seemed relevant to the current state of America. “It seemed to have a nice theme with what’s going on in the country these days. You know, tough times. You gotta work through tough times, you gotta figure things out and then fix them and recover,” he said.

Aside from the music, rides, and food, some come to the Champlain Valley Fair for philanthropy. That includes the latest community service project from the Blue Spruce Grange in Essex Junction.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the midway sits a table of fabric swatches. Waiting to be made into something much greater.

“The fabric is donated by hundreds of people. They know that we do projects, so they drop off material,” said Alice Daley with Blue Spruce Grange. This year’s project by the grange -- comfort pillows. “They can go under your seatbelt in the car if you’ve had breast surgery, if you’ve had open-heart surgery.”

Four fabric swatches, stuffing, and a little time is all it takes to make someone going through a tough time, a little comfier. “We make them and we donate them to the hospital, to the respite house, and some nursing homes,” Daley explained.

But the grange is looking for some help from fairgoers too. All you have to do is pick out your four pieces of fabric. It’s zero dollars and thirty seconds of your time. And in turn, the feeling of knowing you helped someone who needs it.

The fact of the matter is, the folks at the grange are just sick of finding matching swatches. “We’ve made hundreds in the last probably four or five years,” Daley said. So they’re capitalizing on fair crowds to help. “You know, they’re needed more than ever with so much surgery happening and we thought it would be a quick and easy event for people to do.”

You can visit the folks from the grange inside the Ware Building now through Sunday.

