Vermont COVID rates trending down

File photo
File photo(Travis Long | tlong@newsobserver.com)
By Roger Garrity
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We know COVID cases have been surging for several weeks, but how does that compare to other points during the pandemic, and what are the expectations for the coming weeks?

COVID cases in Vermont reached their highest point last fall and winter with several weeks with over a thousand new cases. After the vaccines arrived in early spring, cases fell dramatically through the spring and first part of the summer. But by mid-July, the numbers rose sharply again with 968 new cases in the past week.

State health officials believe these numbers will start dropping based on the rate of weekly case growth. It was increasing in July and early August but is now trending lower over the last three weeks.

Vermont trending cases.
Vermont trending cases.(Photo provided)

Another reason that cases are up is that testing is up. Back in July, fewer than 10,000 tests were being administered each week. This past week it was nearly 42,000 -- a 54% increase over the previous week. That’s why health officials point to the positivity rate -- which has now fallen back to 2.3% after cresting around at over 3% earlier in the month.

And while there do continue to be breakthrough cases, the rate of infection for unvaccinated people is significantly higher than the rate for vaccinated people. And the number of vaccinations is still on the rise -- 2761 shots last week -- bringing the total to 474,000 Vermonters who have received at least one dose, or 86.1% percent.

The governor continues to focus on the 76,000 thousand eligible Vermonters who are still not vaccinated.

