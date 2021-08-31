Vermont says emerald ash borer continuing to spread in state

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - An insect pest that has the potential to devastate Vermont ash trees is continuing to spread across the state.

A program that monitors the state looking for the spread of the emerald ash borer says infestations have been found in the towns of Berlin, Highgate, Middlebury, Rupert, St. Albans, Swanton, and Wilmington.

The discovery means forest landowners, homeowners, foresters, logging contractors, municipalities, and utilities in the infested areas should evaluate the options available to them to protect ash trees and immediately implement Vermont’s “Slow the Spread” recommendations, which include suggested restrictions on the movement and treatment of ash tree products, such as log, ash wood chips and bark.

