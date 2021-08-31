Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Hochul COVID-19 update

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBANY, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Kathy Hochul and administration officials will hold a COVID briefing Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on wcax.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Clinton County, New York, has had a total of 5,000 confirmed cases and 33 deaths.

As of Monday, Essex County, New York, has had a total of 1,848 confirmed cases and 28 deaths.

As of Monday, Franklin County, New York, has had a total of 2,933 confirmed cases and 17 deaths.

