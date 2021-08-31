Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Scott media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at noon on wcax.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

It comes as the state, like other parts of the country, continues to face a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the delta variant. The governor has faced increasing criticism from rank and file health workers and education officials over not taking stronger actions such as re-implementing a mask mandate and quarantine restrictions.

Governor Scott has said he is closely watching hospitalization rates and other data and will take action when he feels it is necessary.

School began less than a week ago for many Vermont students and multiple schools have already had to pivot to remote learning after COVID cases were reported.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 71 new coronavirus cases for a total of 28,044. There have been a total of 275 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.6%. A total of 444,984 people have been tested, and 25,198 have recovered.

