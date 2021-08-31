BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures will remain cooler and more comfortable through the end of the week. Skies will be partly sunny on Wednesday, with a few clouds streaming in from south to north late in the day ahead of the remnants from Ida. Most of the heavy rain from Ida will remain over southern New England, but some rain could still fall over parts of southern Vermont on Wednesday night. The storm track will need to be monitored for any shift north or south.

Any rain from Ida will exit Thursday morning with some lingering clouds. We’ll be back to partly sunny skies through the end of the week, and temperatures will be a bit cooler as well. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We might see some rain return for the Labor Day weekend. We start dry on Saturday with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A frontal system moves through on Sunday with scattered showers under mostly cloudy skies. Another frontal system will follow it on Monday with showers possible for the afternoon and into Monday night. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s.

Our weather remains a little unsettled through the middle of next week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance of showers each day. Temperatures remain a bit below normal with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.