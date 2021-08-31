BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a much more comfortable start to the morning than this time yesterday with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s. In fact, we hold onto more comfortable temperatures and dew points for the rest of this week. It will even feel rather fall-like as we ring in September!

Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 70s for most, with low 80s along Lake Champlain and the Connecticut River. It will be cooler tomorrow, with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures warm slightly to start the holiday weekend.

It’s a quiet morning with a clear sky across much of the area. The only exception is a few clouds across southern Vermont. We’ll see a party to mostly cloudy sky develop this afternoon, with just a small chance for a spotty shower as a disturbance moves through.

Tropical Depression Ida continues to push north and northeast, now bringing heavy rain and the risk of flooding to Tennessee. The remnants of Ida will continue to track our way, bringing heavy rain to parts of southern New England Wednesday night into Thursday. Locally, impacts should be minimal aside from an increase in cloud cover. The best chances to see any rain would be in southern Vermont, meanwhile areas to the north will likely stay dry.

After that, we have another dry and comfortable stretch of weather on tap for the rest of the week and the start of the holiday weekend. The next chance for rain is Sunday into Monday.

Have a great day!

-Jess Langlois

