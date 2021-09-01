7 more Vermont inmates test positive for COVID

Advertisement

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Seven more Vermont prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The brings the current number of inmates statewide who tested positive for the coronavirus to 36 and staff members to 10.

The seven new cases are at the Northern State Correctional Facility. Six of the new cases were in the same area where a Corrections staff member worked and also tested positive for COVID. Earlier this week, we learned that the correctional officer was not vaccinated.

The entire facility will be tested again Thursday and remains in full lockdown.

Updates on COVID in Vermont’s prisons can be found on the Corrections COVID-19 Information Page.

