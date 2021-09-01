Burlington mayor pushes $20M bond to address climate emergency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the city of Burlington moves towards its goal of net-zero energy, Mayor Miro Weinberger is proposing a $20 Million bond measure that could show up on a special election ballot in November.

Officials say the bond will provide more than $17 million towards incentives to help residents move towards renewable systems in their homes. The money could be used to buy items including electric lawn mowers, heat pumps, and EV cars. The bond would also provide nearly $8 million to support Burlington Electric grid upgrades that will allow the utility to handle the increasing amount of electricity needed.

“Make a vote for addressing the climate emergency and a vote for the continuation of the kind of environmental local leadership that Burlington has shown for decades,” Mayor Weinberger said.

“We believe we have a fiscally responsible strategy to help the community invest in climate action to invest in the grid and our infrastructure and our assets and to really accelerate progress towards this ambitious community goal,” said BED’s Darren Springer.

Energy rates will not increase with this bond because the new incentives will allow BED to sell more electricity, and that offsets the bond costs, along with other ways the city is managing the debt.

The Burlington City Council will consider the bond measure on September 13. If approved, it would go to a special election set for November 9th.

