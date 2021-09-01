CCV is asking for input on naming Vt. Colleges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Community College of Vermont is asking students, faculty, and staff to provide their input on a school name.



CCV is sending out a survey asking for a new name and brand identity for the new university that will be comprised of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College.

Surveys are due back before September 8th.



Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.