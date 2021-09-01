Advertisement

CCV is asking for input on naming Vt. Colleges

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Community College of Vermont is asking students, faculty, and staff to provide their input on a school name.

CCV is sending out a survey asking for a new name and brand identity for the new university that will be comprised of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College.

Surveys are due back before September 8th.

