The doctor won’t see you now: patients wait months for treatment at Vermont’s biggest hospital

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wait times for specialty care have long been a problem at the UVM Medical Center, but 18 months into the pandemic, the situation has reached a crisis point.

UVM Medical Center leaders have historically blamed a nationwide physician shortage, which has become increasingly acute, but critics inside and outside the UVM Medical Center say these external forces are only part of the picture.

The Vermont Agency of Human Services Wednesday says it will investigate wait times for medical appointments amid concerns about access to health care.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Colin Flanders and Chelsea Edgar, who wrote about the problem in this week’s issue.

