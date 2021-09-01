Advertisement

Husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star NeNe Leakes dies at 66

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday,...
NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By JONATHAN LANDRUM, JR.
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gregg Leakes, the husband of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes, has died. He was 66.

Family friend and publicist, Ernest Dukes, said Wednesday in a statement that Gregg Leakes died after a “long battle with cancer.” Dukes said he died peacefully in his home while being surrounded by his children and his wife, whom he often appeared with on the popular Bravo reality television show.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” Dukes said.

Gregg and NeNe Leakes first married in 1997, two years before the couple’s son, Brentt, was born. NeNe Leakes had one child from a past relationship while Gregg Leakes had five other children.

The couple divorced in 2011, but they reconciled and married for a second time a couple years later.

In 2018, the reality star revealed on her Instagram account that her husband had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
Health commissioner recommends masks indoors, no mandate from governor
School began less than a week ago for some Vermont students and three schools already have...
COVID keeps kids home from several Vermont schools
Zachari Sevio
Suspect turns himself in after running from court
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Another stuck truck closes Notch Road
Donte Flowers Jr.
Father, son charged with attempted murder in Northeast Kingdom

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk...
Expert analysis of what happened in Afghanistan and what’s next
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
For many, the rides are the best part of the fair. But this year, some families are concerned...
Staying safe from COVID while enjoying rides, games at Champlain Valley Fair
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
TREATMENTS
Health officials warn people not to treat COVID with drug for livestock