I-89 line painting crew member injured overnight

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just after midnight Wednesday, a construction worker was injured on the job after a car crashed into his truck on I-89.

State police say it happened near Exit 14 in South Burlington.

We’re told Laurie Detore was speeding when they failed to see the flashing lights on the interstate to move over. That’s when the 56-year-old drove into the back of a truck that was being used as part of the line painting construction crew.

We’re told the truck was equipped with a ‘Scorpion Attenuator’ bumper on the back.

The driver of the truck was sent to the hospital for back and neck pain.

Speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.

Detore is facing a DUI refusal charge.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.