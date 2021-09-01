International overdose awareness day: The drug crisis continues to worsen in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the Vermont Department of Health, at least 15,000 Vermonters need treatment for opioid use disorder.

On international overdose awareness day, we’re taking a closer look at how and why the drug crisis has gotten worse during the pandemic.

Cam Lauf is the Associate Director at the Turning Point Center of Chittenden County. What started as something seemingly harmless, turned into a slippery slope into substance use disorder for him. Lauf, like many others, have experienced the loss of loved ones to the disease.

“Some people never have the opportunity to pursue recovery,” Lauf said. “I’m one of the lucky ones.” Several overdoses and eight years later, Cam Lauf is in recovery and learning a lot about himself.

“I had this idea I was exploring myself. I was becoming a person is what I wanted to do,” Lauf explained. “To me, it didn’t seem problematic, but to everyone around me saw I was problematic.”

Now, as Turning Point’s associate director, he’s helping people connect to services that can help them get, and stay, clean. “When we find out a community member, guest, or participant in one of our program passes, it seems to be a weekly occurrence,” Lauf said. “The pandemic has worsened things for a lot of people.”

Data from the Vermont Department of Health shows the reality of the pandemic

Deputy Commissioner, Kelly Dougherty, said 80 people died from overdoses from January to May of this year. At that point in 2020, that number was only 66.

“We’re starting to see them come down a little bit, so we’re hopeful that maybe we’re going to be finding our way out of it, but we’ll have to wait and see,” Doughterty said. With the delta variant on the rise, Dougherty says there could be cause for concern for another spike in overdoses.

“Hopefully we will not see the type of isolation and scarcity of support services we saw in the height of COVID,” Dougherty said.

If someone in your life is struggling with substance use disorder, Lauf said the best thing you can do is remind them they are deserving of recovery.

“Be an open source of communication in a positive regard for the individual, reinstilling that they’re worth the help whenever they’re ready, but also giving the individual the room they need to find out for themselves,” said Lauf.

Turning Point has many resources including peer coaching and family wellness programs.

The Department of Health also has a website full of resources, in addition to a phone line. The number for that is (802) 565-LINK.

