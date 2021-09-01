Leahy: Delta variant throws monkey wrench into border reopening plans

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy is meeting with top Senate leaders Wednesday night to discuss the reopening of the U.S.-Canada border.

Right now, the border is open for Americans but Canadians still cannot enter until at least Sept. 21.

However, Canadians can fly over the border, which closed last year at the onset of the pandemic.

Now, Leahy says new variants of the coronavirus are throwing a wrench in plans to fully reopen the border.

“It’s not because we have fear of Canada or immigration or anything else. It’s because of COVID and now delta has created another enormous problem,” said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Leahy says he and the other members of Vermont’s congressional delegation, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch, all agree the border needs to open back up to Canadians.

