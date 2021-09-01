Advertisement

Leahy pushing safe passage for Americans stranded in Afghanistan

An Air Force C-17 prepares to receive soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Hamid...
An Air Force C-17 prepares to receive soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Senior Airman Taylor Crul | AP)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Patrick Leahy says he’s confident that all Americans left in Afghanistan will be able to leave the country in the coming weeks.

He says his office is working around the clock talking with the federal officials, but he says he also worries about the future of Afghanistan and the well-being of women and girls under Taliban rule. He says the international community will continue to apply pressure on the group, which he says will continue to rely on foreign aid to run the country.

“There’s going to be an enormous amount of pressure on the Taliban. They’re not wanting to give freedoms to these people. There’s going to be an enormous amount of pressure on other counties around the world saying, if you want relations with us, you’re going to have to,” Leahy said.

He continues to defend President Biden’s actions, saying ending the 20-year war had to happen to save money and lives.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
Health commissioner recommends masks indoors, no mandate from governor
School began less than a week ago for some Vermont students and three schools already have...
COVID keeps kids home from several Vermont schools
Zachari Sevio
Suspect turns himself in after running from court
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Another stuck truck closes Notch Road
Donte Flowers Jr.
Father, son charged with attempted murder in Northeast Kingdom

Latest News

The UVM Medical Center/File
Vermont to investigate wait times for medical appointments
Eighteen months into the pandemic, the problem of wait times for specialists at UVMMC has...
The doctor won’t see you now: patients wait months for treatment at Vermont’s biggest hospital
File photo
Rescuers help father, daughter, lost on Mount Washington
NY man extradited from Fla. faces child rape charges
Seven more Vermont prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
7 more Vermont inmates test positive for COVID