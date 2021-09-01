Leahy pushing safe passage for Americans stranded in Afghanistan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Patrick Leahy says he’s confident that all Americans left in Afghanistan will be able to leave the country in the coming weeks.

He says his office is working around the clock talking with the federal officials, but he says he also worries about the future of Afghanistan and the well-being of women and girls under Taliban rule. He says the international community will continue to apply pressure on the group, which he says will continue to rely on foreign aid to run the country.

“There’s going to be an enormous amount of pressure on the Taliban. They’re not wanting to give freedoms to these people. There’s going to be an enormous amount of pressure on other counties around the world saying, if you want relations with us, you’re going to have to,” Leahy said.

He continues to defend President Biden’s actions, saying ending the 20-year war had to happen to save money and lives.

