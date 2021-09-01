Advertisement

Local Union supports Mayor’s call for Richards to resign

Gene Richards-File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local union is supporting Burlington Mayor Weinberger’s stance on terminating Gene Richards position as the Burlington Airport Director.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1343 says the results of the two month independent investigation are clear and validate formal complaints the union has made regarding Richards behavior over the past three years.

The union is also encouraging the City Council to support the Mayor’s decision when they have a hearing September 9th.

