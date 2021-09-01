NVU Johnson goes fully remote

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at the Northern Vermont University campus at Johnson will be going fully remote, starting Wednesday, due to positive COVID-19 cases.

In an email to the college community, the Interim President says two students on campus tested positive for COVID. They say this temporary move and will run through Friday September, 3rd.

The school says, this only applies to students and faculty at the Johnson campus but faculty will be on campus to teach via Zoom.

Students should check their emails about how their classes will work for the next couple of days. All athletic events and activities on campus are also cancelled through the weekend.

