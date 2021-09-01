NY man extradited from Fla. faces child rape charges

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York man arrested in Florida has been returned to Franklin County to face child rape charges.

The New York State Police on Wednesday arrested Ronald King, 51. They say an investigation that began in September of last year found the Burke, New York, man engaged in forcible sexual contact on multiple occasions with the child victim between March and August of last year.

A warrant was issued for King’s arrest and authorities say he was located by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department in Florida on August 19. He was arrested as a fugitive from justice and extradited.

King faces charges including four counts of predatory sex assault against a child.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.