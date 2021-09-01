Advertisement

NY man extradited from Fla. faces child rape charges

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York man arrested in Florida has been returned to Franklin County to face child rape charges.

The New York State Police on Wednesday arrested Ronald King, 51. They say an investigation that began in September of last year found the Burke, New York, man engaged in forcible sexual contact on multiple occasions with the child victim between March and August of last year.

A warrant was issued for King’s arrest and authorities say he was located by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department in Florida on August 19. He was arrested as a fugitive from justice and extradited.

King faces charges including four counts of predatory sex assault against a child.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
Health commissioner recommends masks indoors, no mandate from governor
School began less than a week ago for some Vermont students and three schools already have...
COVID keeps kids home from several Vermont schools
Zachari Sevio
Suspect turns himself in after running from court
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Another stuck truck closes Notch Road
Donte Flowers Jr.
Father, son charged with attempted murder in Northeast Kingdom

Latest News

The UVM Medical Center/File
Vermont to investigate wait times for medical appointments
Eighteen months into the pandemic, the problem of wait times for specialists at UVMMC has...
The doctor won’t see you now: patients wait months for treatment at Vermont’s biggest hospital
File photo
Rescuers help father, daughter, lost on Mount Washington
Seven more Vermont prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
7 more Vermont inmates test positive for COVID