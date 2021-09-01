Advertisement

Pennsylvania students rescued from flooded bus

Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.
Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Students on a Pennsylvania school bus had to be rescued Wednesday after their bus got stuck in the rising waters of a flash flood.

A volunteer fire company in Allegheny County was able to save all 41 passengers on the bus.

No injuries were reported.

It comes as Tropical Depression Ida continues to unleash deadly and damaging flash flooding in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The remnants of Ida could bring flash flooding into southern New York and the southern part of New England later on Wednesday.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a strong Category 4 hurricane.

It has weakened significantly since, but has still dropped heavy rain across the Southeast on its way north.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
Health commissioner recommends masks indoors, no mandate from governor
School began less than a week ago for some Vermont students and three schools already have...
COVID keeps kids home from several Vermont schools
Zachari Sevio
Suspect turns himself in after running from court
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Another stuck truck closes Notch Road
Donte Flowers Jr.
Father, son charged with attempted murder in Northeast Kingdom

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk...
Expert analysis of what happened in Afghanistan and what’s next
sdf
How you can help hungry Vermonters and enjoy fair food
Virginia candidates take center stage at a candidate forum just weeks before voters will start...
Virginia gubernatorial candidates face off at candidate forum
Region ready to accept Afghan refugees
sdf
Expert analysis of what happened in Afghanistan and what's next