Pride Week underway in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Pride Week in Vermont, and the activities have already started, capping off with a parade Sunday.

Like most events last year, Pride Week was put on hold due to the pandemic. Now, organizers say they are excited to be back.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the Pride Center of Vermont’s Justin Marsh about what to expect this year at the parade and other events.

They are asking that attendees to the parade wear masks, even though it’s outdoors. We’ll have more coverage of the parade coming up Sunday afternoon on Channel 3 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

We’ll also talk with the Pride Center’s Taylor Small about pronouns Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

