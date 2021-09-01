Rescuers help father, daughter, lost on Mount Washington

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) - Rescuers came to the aid of a father and daughter who had gotten lost off a hiking trail on Mount Washington.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation officers heard from the 43-year-old daughter on Tuesday afternoon. She said her GPS had died and she had left her 71-year-old father to go call for help since he showed signs of fatigue and she had no phone service where they were. An officer was able to guide her back to an area where she could be picked up and brought down the mountain.

Officers said they then began searching for the father. They found him early Wednesday after he responded to whistle blasts. He was cold and wet, but otherwise unhurt.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)