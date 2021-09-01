Advertisement

Rescuers help father, daughter, lost on Mount Washington

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) - Rescuers came to the aid of a father and daughter who had gotten lost off a hiking trail on Mount Washington.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation officers heard from the 43-year-old daughter on Tuesday afternoon. She said her GPS had died and she had left her 71-year-old father to go call for help since he showed signs of fatigue and she had no phone service where they were. An officer was able to guide her back to an area where she could be picked up and brought down the mountain.

Officers said they then began searching for the father. They found him early Wednesday after he responded to whistle blasts. He was cold and wet, but otherwise unhurt. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
Health commissioner recommends masks indoors, no mandate from governor
School began less than a week ago for some Vermont students and three schools already have...
COVID keeps kids home from several Vermont schools
Zachari Sevio
Suspect turns himself in after running from court
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Another stuck truck closes Notch Road
Donte Flowers Jr.
Father, son charged with attempted murder in Northeast Kingdom

Latest News

The UVM Medical Center/File
Vermont to investigate wait times for medical appointments
Eighteen months into the pandemic, the problem of wait times for specialists at UVMMC has...
The doctor won’t see you now: patients wait months for treatment at Vermont’s biggest hospital
NY man extradited from Fla. faces child rape charges
Seven more Vermont prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
7 more Vermont inmates test positive for COVID