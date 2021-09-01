Staying safe from COVID while enjoying rides, games at Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - People are looking for thrills at this year’s Champlain Valley Fair!

On day six of the fair, I checked to see what’s new in the rides and games at the fair in Essex Junction.

For many, the rides are the best part of the fair but there also is a little hesitancy this year and it’s not because of the heights. Some families are concerned about being COVID-safe on the rides.

“A little bit, with the touching and stuff. That’s why we have our masks with us. being around crowds of people it kinda is a little hesitant,” said Danielle Cushing of Burlington.

“Oh, absolutely not. They have a lot of hand sanitizing stations. It’s good,” said Judy Crowley of Colchester. “Very safe.”

Strates Shows, the folks who run the rides, say they have put out hand sanitizer and use social distance guidelines when needed for rides, but for the most part being outside has been a benefit.

“Outside, our experience has been that it’s not a very dangerous environment from those perspectives it’s almost negligible. Just from our experience. It’s not science, so we have those precautions in place so everyone can try to maintain their comfort level,” Strates said.

They started in February of this year in Florida and say that out of the hundreds of thousands of people their workers have seen, they have had just one positive COVID case among their staff.

The fair is also offering walk-in vaccine clinics this year.

This year there are a lot of cashless ways to play a game. You can use Apple Pay or an app like Venmo. It’s an easy way to pay and contactless.

Of course, food is also a favorite at the fair. But for many Vermonters, outside the fair food can be an issue.

I talked with Sarah Keblin of the Vermont Food Bank to learn more about what’s being done. Watch the video to see the full interview.

On Thursday before 2 p.m., you can get free admission if you bring two nonperishable food items. If you bring four, you can save $10 off a ride bracelet.

Click here for all the details on this year’s Champlain Valley Fair.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.