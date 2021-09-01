Advertisement

Stefanik calls for passage of bill to reopen US-Canada border

Rep. Elise Stefanik-File photo
Rep. Elise Stefanik-File photo(The Hill / YouTube)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is calling on U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take action on legislation to reopen the U.S.-Canada border.

In June, Rep. Stefanik and Sen. Steve Daines, both Republicans, introduced a bill in the U.S. House that would allow more Canadians to immediately cross the border into the U.S., called the Restoring Northern Border Travel Act.

It also calls for the Department of Homeland Security to submit a plan to Congress to fully restore nonessential travel into the U.S. at the northern border.

Wednesday, Stefanik and Daines sent a letter to Schumer and Pelosi urging them to take immediate action on the bicameral bill.

