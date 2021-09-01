Sununu not feeling well, getting a COVID test, isolating

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu was not feeling well and postponed an Executive Council meeting “out of an abundance of caution” as he planned to get a COVID-19 test, his office said Wednesday.

“Although Governor Sununu is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, he immediately began isolating this morning and will get a COVID-19 test soon. We will update the public accordingly and Governor Sununu hopes to get back on his feet soon,” Sununu’s office said in a statement.

