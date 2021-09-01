Advertisement

Vermont hopes to welcome up to 100 refugees from Afghanistan

Vermont hopes to welcome up to 100 Afghans who had to flee after the Taliban takeover.
Vermont hopes to welcome up to 100 Afghans who had to flee after the Taliban takeover.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont hopes to welcome up to 100 Afghans who had to flee after the Taliban takeover.

Wednesday, the Vermont office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants said it submitted a proposal to the State Department.

They cited Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s support for bringing Afghan refugees here and said they’re working with the Vermont Refugee Office to plan support services for Afghans who potentially would come here.

Those people would go through security and medical screenings.

They say many volunteers and businesses in the state are already offering to help.

People who want to help can email vrrp@uscrivt.org or visit their website.

Related Stories:

In wake of Afghanistan crisis, Scott offers to take more refugees in Vermont

Scott awaiting word on request to settle more refugees in Vermont

Governor asks US to resettle more refugees in Vermont

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
Health commissioner recommends masks indoors, no mandate from governor
School began less than a week ago for some Vermont students and three schools already have...
COVID keeps kids home from several Vermont schools
Zachari Sevio
Suspect turns himself in after running from court
Donte Flowers Jr.
Father, son charged with attempted murder in Northeast Kingdom
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Another stuck truck closes Notch Road

Latest News

File photo
Vermont’s early bear hunting season is underway
Vt. regulators approve GMP rate hike
File photo
Vermont state senator to ‘make amends’ to teacher over post
Ida storm track
Ida’s not done, Kate persists, Tropical Storm Larry forms