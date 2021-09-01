Vermont hopes to welcome up to 100 refugees from Afghanistan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont hopes to welcome up to 100 Afghans who had to flee after the Taliban takeover.

Wednesday, the Vermont office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants said it submitted a proposal to the State Department.

They cited Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s support for bringing Afghan refugees here and said they’re working with the Vermont Refugee Office to plan support services for Afghans who potentially would come here.

Those people would go through security and medical screenings.

They say many volunteers and businesses in the state are already offering to help.

People who want to help can email vrrp@uscrivt.org or visit their website.

