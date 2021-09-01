Advertisement

Vermont to investigate wait times for medical appointments

The UVM Medical Center/File
The UVM Medical Center/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Human Services says it will investigate wait times for medical appointments amid concerns about access to health care.

Secretary Mike Smith says the agency wants to understand the challenges and ways to remove the barriers that leave some Vermonters waiting for months for appointments.

He says as the state moves to recovery from the pandemic, access to health care is more important than ever.

