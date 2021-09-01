Vermont to investigate wait times for medical appointments

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Human Services says it will investigate wait times for medical appointments amid concerns about access to health care.

Secretary Mike Smith says the agency wants to understand the challenges and ways to remove the barriers that leave some Vermonters waiting for months for appointments.

He says as the state moves to recovery from the pandemic, access to health care is more important than ever.

Related Stories:

The doctor won’t see you now: patients wait months for treatment at Vermont’s biggest hospital

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)