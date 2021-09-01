Advertisement

Vermont state senator to ‘make amends’ to teacher over post

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IRASBURG, Vt. (AP) - The Democratic president of the Vermont Senate says a Republican senator will be reaching out to a teacher to “make amends” for a social media post that included the teacher’s email.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint said Sen. Russ Ingalls didn’t violate any of the Senate’s written rules in reposting a constituent’s message that included the teacher’s email, but he violated the chamber’s “general principles of decency and professionalism.”

The message originally posted last week noted eighth-grade teacher Sam Carbonetti had asked the students in his humanities class to introduce themselves by answering a number of questions, including their pronouns.

