Vermont’s early bear hunting season is underway

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Linda Hall)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s early bear hunting season is underway.

The season opened on Wednesday and runs through Nov. 12. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says one exception is that nonresident hunters using dogs are not permitted to bear hunt in Vermont until Sept. 15. Vermont’s later bear hunting season starts on Nov. 13 and runs through Nov.  21.  Hunters are allowed to take one bear during the year.

Mark Scott, the department’s director of wildlife, says the state’s regulated bear hunting seasons help manage Vermont’s bear population, which has grown from fewer than 1,500 bears 50 years ago to nearly 5,000 currently.  

