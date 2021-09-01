Vt. regulators approve GMP rate hike

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont regulators on Wednesday signed off on a rate increase for Green Mountain Power, the state’s largest electric utility.

The Vermont Public Utility Commission approved the GMP’s request for a 4.69% increase to the base rates. GMP has sought modifications to its multi-year ratemaking plan to make investments in improved electric transmission and residential power battery storage initiatives.

The PUC says despite concerns from a handful of customers over increasing electric bills during the pandemic and GMP’s monopoly status, the rate hike is “cost-based” and the upgrades provide “net benefits for all customers.”

